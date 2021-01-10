healthy recipes

Plant-based, organic food company launches meal plans

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're well into 2021 and if you decided you wanted to eat healthier this year, it's possible you've started to hit a rut.

Purple Sprout is a plant-based, organic food company and recently launched plant-based meal plans. The menu includes soups, stews, and much more.

They shared a recipe for coconut fajitas with us.

Ingredients:

Pan 1:
10 oz young coconut meat (fresh or frozen)
1 medium to large onion
2-in piece of ginger
4-5 cloves of garlic
-1/2 tsp of black pepper
tsp sea salt (optional)
1-2 Tbsp oil (optional) (avocado/grapeseed)
1-2 Tbsp coconut aminos

tsp cumin powder
tsp coriander powder
tsp fennel powder
tsp Purple Sprout signature Super Digestion spice mix (asafoetida, ajwain, fenugreek, clove) (optional)
cup filtered water or vegetable stock

Pan 2:
Brussels Sprouts/broccoli/cauliflower
Carrots (may want to leave out for keto)
Daikon Radish
-1/2 tsp of black pepper
tsp sea salt (optional)

1-2 Tbsp oil (optional) (avocado/grapeseed)
cup filtered water or vegetable stock

Instructions:

1. Slice coconut meat into strips, and onions into half-moons.

2. In the first frying pan, heat up the oil, add the onions

and sautee for 3-5 minutes until translucent and browned. Add the rest of the Pan 1 ingredients to the pan, stir together, brown slightly. Add the water/stock and sautee stirring frequently until tender (about 7-12 minutes).

Option: omit the oil for a more heart-healthy meal, and use water or vegetable stock instead.

3. Heat up the oil in the second pan, add all of the Pan 2 ingredients (except for the water/stock) and slightly brown, stirring frequently. Now add the liquid, cover with a lid and cook until tender for about 7-12 minutes, stirring frequently.

Option: omit the oil for a more heart-healthy meal, and use water or vegetable stock instead.

4. Combine the Pan 1 and Pan 2 sautees and spoon onto your green leaves of choice that serve as tortillas. Choose from lettuce, cabbage, kale, chard, collard greens. Sprinkle fresh chopped cilantro on top. Enjoy!

The fajitas can be stored in the fridge for up to 7 days, or frozen and reheated on demand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagobuffalo groveorganicrecipehealthy livinghealthy recipesvegan
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTHY RECIPES
How to cook Thanksgiving dinner sides, desserts
Air fryers aren't only for chicken
Black-owned business makes heart healthy salad dressing
Non-profit in Brooklyn feeds over 2,000 people a day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect posted slurred, rambling videos before fatal rampage: sources
IL reports 4,711 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths
IL lawmakers discussed new controversial criminal justice reform bill
Madigan fight for gavel recalls 1975 IL speaker vote
Man shot in Lincoln Park
Nancy Bush Ellis, sister and aunt of presidents, dies at 94
Lawmakers sheltering during Capitol riot possibly exposed to COVID
Show More
Restaurants pivot from elegant menus to BBQ to survive pandemic
Bears LB Smith, WR Mooney questionable for playoff vs Saints
CPD warns of recent vehicular hijackings, robberies across city
Nightly curfew for COVID takes effect across Quebec
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
More TOP STORIES News