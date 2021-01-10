Plant-based, organic food company launches meal plans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're well into 2021 and if you decided you wanted to eat healthier this year, it's possible you've started to hit a rut.
Purple Sprout is a plant-based, organic food company and recently launched plant-based meal plans. The menu includes soups, stews, and much more.
They shared a recipe for coconut fajitas with us.
Ingredients:
Pan 1:
10 oz young coconut meat (fresh or frozen)
1 medium to large onion
2-in piece of ginger
4-5 cloves of garlic
-1/2 tsp of black pepper
tsp sea salt (optional)
1-2 Tbsp oil (optional) (avocado/grapeseed)
1-2 Tbsp coconut aminos
tsp cumin powder
tsp coriander powder
tsp fennel powder
tsp Purple Sprout signature Super Digestion spice mix (asafoetida, ajwain, fenugreek, clove) (optional)
cup filtered water or vegetable stock
Pan 2:
Brussels Sprouts/broccoli/cauliflower
Carrots (may want to leave out for keto)
Daikon Radish
-1/2 tsp of black pepper
tsp sea salt (optional)
1-2 Tbsp oil (optional) (avocado/grapeseed)
cup filtered water or vegetable stock
Instructions:
1. Slice coconut meat into strips, and onions into half-moons.
2. In the first frying pan, heat up the oil, add the onions
and sautee for 3-5 minutes until translucent and browned. Add the rest of the Pan 1 ingredients to the pan, stir together, brown slightly. Add the water/stock and sautee stirring frequently until tender (about 7-12 minutes).
Option: omit the oil for a more heart-healthy meal, and use water or vegetable stock instead.
3. Heat up the oil in the second pan, add all of the Pan 2 ingredients (except for the water/stock) and slightly brown, stirring frequently. Now add the liquid, cover with a lid and cook until tender for about 7-12 minutes, stirring frequently.
Option: omit the oil for a more heart-healthy meal, and use water or vegetable stock instead.
4. Combine the Pan 1 and Pan 2 sautees and spoon onto your green leaves of choice that serve as tortillas. Choose from lettuce, cabbage, kale, chard, collard greens. Sprinkle fresh chopped cilantro on top. Enjoy!
The fajitas can be stored in the fridge for up to 7 days, or frozen and reheated on demand.
