Lawyers for Heather Mack, Oak Park native convicted in mother's murder, ask for minimum sentence

There is an update in the Heather Mack case. Lawyers for the Oak Park native convicted in her mother's murder are asking for the minimum sentence.

There is an update in the Heather Mack case. Lawyers for the Oak Park native convicted in her mother's murder are asking for the minimum sentence.

There is an update in the Heather Mack case. Lawyers for the Oak Park native convicted in her mother's murder are asking for the minimum sentence.

There is an update in the Heather Mack case. Lawyers for the Oak Park native convicted in her mother's murder are asking for the minimum sentence.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heather Mack's lawyers are asking for the minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The Oak Park native was convicted in 2015 for helping her boyfriend kill her mother and stuffing her dismembered body in a suitcase while vacationing in Bali.

Her attorneys are also requesting the judge grant Mack credit for the nearly 10 years she's already spent behind bars in Indonesia.

Mack has been at the downtown Metropolitican Correctional Center since November 2021.

SEE ALSO | Cousin retains custody of Heather Mack's daughter as convicted killer awaits trial in Chicago