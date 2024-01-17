Heather Mack to be sentenced Wednesday in murder of mother Sheila von Weise Mack,

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Oak Park native, convicted of helping her boyfriend kill her mother and stuffing her body in a suitcase will be sentenced Wednesday in Chicago.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 28-year sentence for Heather Mack. She pleaded guilty last June to conspiring to kill her mother in Bali.

Mack has been at the downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center since November 2021.

Mack has already served seven years behind bars in Indonesia, where the crime happened nearly a decade ago.

