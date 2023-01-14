How to save on heating and cooling as costs skyrocket

Looking for easy ways to save money? Here's how to cut down your heating and air conditioning bill as costs skyrocket.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Higher energy costs are facing homeowners.

In the Midwest, the average monthly heating bill is up 33%, according to a new study from Money Geek. That study also ranks Illinois as the fifth in the nation when it comes to high heating bills.

Here are some tips to cut your heating costs:

Put up curtains. In the winter, keep them open during the day to get sunlight, and closed at night to keep the heat inside.

Use weather stripping. Get some rubber foam weather stripping material and seal doors connected to the outdoors.

Get a smart thermostat to learn about your energy habits. It can schedule your heating and air conditioning depending on your need. You could save 10-15% on your bill.

For electricity savings, unplug unused devices, which still suck up energy, and turn lights off when you're not using them.

Click here to see the highest heat bills by state and region.

Click here for more tips to save on energy.

SEE ALSO | Looking for new investments in 2023? Here's how to protect yourself from 'boiler room' schemes