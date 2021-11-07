dui crash

Raiders Henry Ruggs III: Former NFL player facing 2 more felony counts, gun charge in deadly crash

NFL news: 22-year-old was driving 156 mph before involvement in crash that left woman, dog dead, officials say
Former NFL player Henry Ruggs charges now include 2 more felonies

LAS VEGAS -- Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing two additional felony charges as well as a misdemeanor following his involvement in a fiery car crash early Tuesday morning that left a 23-year-old woman and her dog dead and Ruggs and his girlfriend injured, according to court records.

Ruggs, 22, initially faced being charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving, after prosecutors said he was driving 156 mph and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit in the state of Nevada.

Prosecutors now have decided to charge Ruggs with additional felony counts of DUI and reckless driving due to the injuries suffered by his passenger, girlfriend Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by Rudy Washington. The misdemeanor charge is possession of a firearm while under the influence, stemming from a loaded gun found in Ruggs' car at the scene.

RELATED: Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph before fatal car crash: prosecutors

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette rammed into the back of Tina Tintor's Toyota Rav4, causing the SUV to immediately catch fire.

Ruggs, who was released on $150,000 bail and is being monitored electronically after giving up his passport, could be facing a maximum of 46 years in prison.

He is confined to his home, is not allowed to drive or consume alcohol and is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing Wednesday. Ruggs was released by the Raiders late Tuesday, 17 hours after the 3:39 a.m. crash and shortly after he was released from University Medical Center and booked into Clark County Jail.
