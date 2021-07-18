Hickory Hills crash kills 4 after vehicle splits in half, police say

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people are dead after a crash in suburban Hickory Hills Saturday night.Police say around 7 p.m., a car with six people inside lost control at 89th Street and 85th Court, before hitting something that split the vehicle in halfTwo people died on the scene and two others died at the hospital, according to officials. None of the victims have been identified.One woman who heard the crash said she rushed outside to help.Police are still looking into what caused the crash.