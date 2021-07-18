fatal crash

Hickory Hills crash kills 4 after vehicle splits in half, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Hickory Hills crash splits vehicle in half, killing 4, police say

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people are dead after a crash in suburban Hickory Hills Saturday night.

Police say around 7 p.m., a car with six people inside lost control at 89th Street and 85th Court, before hitting something that split the vehicle in half

Two people died on the scene and two others died at the hospital, according to officials. None of the victims have been identified.

One woman who heard the crash said she rushed outside to help.

Police are still looking into what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hickory hillscar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
CPD officer fired for 2017 police chase crash that killed 2
Off-duty officer fatally struck boy, 9, riding bike on crosswalk: FOP
CPD releases photo in deadly Austin hit-and-run crash investigation
Baby killed, 4 others hurt in Matteson crash
TOP STORIES
13 IL counties at 'warning level' for COVID
Man in critical condition after Loop shooting, Chicago police say
3 injured in shooting outside Nationals Park; game suspended
25 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
Girl shot while allegedly trying to steal car from gas station: police
4 juveniles accused of poaching, torturing deer in Indiana, Illinois
Woman claims Rosemont red light camera ticketed wrong car
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Sunday
Hacker steals identities of FL condo collapse victims
Man arrested in foiled kidnapping attempt attacks cop: police
Ex-NFL player's girlfriend from TX still missing after months
Chicago area DACA applicants impacted by new ruling
More TOP STORIES News