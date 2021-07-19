Teen driver charged in fatal Hickory Hills crash, killing 4 other teens

A total of six teens were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but only two survived - the driver and front-seat passenger.
Police said the teenage driver of the Mercedes SUV was speeding and trying to go airborne over a hill just before 2:30 p.m. at 89th Street and 85th Court, but lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree, causing the SUV to split in half.
Two brothers, Omarion and Jemerrio Rieves, were killed. Police have also identified the other two victims as Destiny Giera and Nathaniel Phillips.
Investigators said the driver is facing reckless homicide charges.
A balloon release was held Sunday night to honor the lives of the teens killed.