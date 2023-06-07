Dozens displaced after Merrillville, Indiana apartments deemed unsafe

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- Dozens of residents in Northwest Indiana were being forced from their homes on Wednesday morning.

The Merrillville Fire Department shut down two buildings in the Hickory Ridge Lake Apartments in the 5600 block of Hayes Street after they were deemed unsafe and unlivable.

"The brick front wall of one building had buckled outward, so the building has become structurally compromised," Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.

The fire department also noticed extensive mold in one of the buildings.

"And they went to the next building just north of it, and that one was full of mold, too, so everyone in that building had to be evacuated," Nuses said.

The police department was called to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. to help evacuate the buildings, and all tenants were safely removed. There are 48 units in the affected buildings, and 12 families have been displaced.

The Ross Township Trustee's Office and the American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Anyone affected by this incident can contact the Ross Township Trustee's Office at 219-769-2111 or the American Red Cross at 219-756-5360.