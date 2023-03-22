Michigan may end giving 'A-F' letter grades to students

Determining good grades and bad ones could become a bit different in Michigan, as educators seek to get rid of the "A-F" system.

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan's grading system in schools is getting an "F" from some.

Now they're one step closer to no longer getting "A" through "F" letter grades, WILX reported.

"It's reducing all the work educators do to support students down to a single letter," Mandy Stewart said.

Charlotte schools Superintendent Mandy Stewart is one of many administrators across Michigan hoping to see the "A-F" accountability system go away.

It is one of two state accountability standards schools are trying to meet.

"When you have two different sets of expectations, trying to meet all of those requirements, because we do want to make sure we're following expectations for law," Stewart said.

The Michigan Department of Education said the "A-F" system doesn't meet federal standards.

The Michigan Accountability Index, which includes data in more specific areas, does.

"But, it's very complicated. So, like I said, me, as a mom, going through there, I understand if my school is an A, B, C, D and F," Jaime Greene said.

Republican Rep. Greene said she'd like to see lawmakers come up with a compromise taking both systems into consideration.

"Take time; sort through this. Get a system that's actually going to work that we're not going to change in four years," Greene said.

Stewart said she hasn't seen parents decide to send their kids to Charlotte because of a letter grade from the state.

She said they're looking at different programs in the district instead.

"Because they want to know what kind of education they're going to be getting in a district and what their options as opposed to a single letter grade," Stewart said.

The Michigan Department of Education told representatives last week it finds more low-performing schools using the Michigan Accountability Index than through the "A-F" system.