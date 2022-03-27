Bishop Ford Expressway rollover crash follows high-speed ISP pursuit of robbery suspect; 2 hurt

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A dramatic scene played out on the Bishop Ford Expressway overnight Sunday after a high-speed chase ended with multiple cars wrecked.The chase ended at 147th Street and Sibley Boulevard in Dolton.This all started a little before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night on I-94 at 87th Street on Chicago's South Side.Illinois State Police said they began chasing after a suspect they believed to be part of a robbery. In the middle of the pursuit, they said the suspect was picked up by a second suspect in a stolen car before crashing on the freeway.Officers worked to get people out of their cars before eventually re-opening the freeway.The two suspects were taken to the hospital and they were listed in stable condition. No other drivers were hurt.At this time, there's no word yet of any charges being filed.