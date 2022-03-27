high-speed chase

Bishop Ford Expressway rollover crash follows high-speed ISP pursuit of robbery suspect; 2 hurt

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Expressway rollover crash injures 2 following high-speed ISP chase

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A dramatic scene played out on the Bishop Ford Expressway overnight Sunday after a high-speed chase ended with multiple cars wrecked.

The chase ended at 147th Street and Sibley Boulevard in Dolton.

This all started a little before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night on I-94 at 87th Street on Chicago's South Side.

SEE ALSO | Teens run into traffic across highway as they flee crashed stolen car in Wisconsin: VIDEO

Illinois State Police said they began chasing after a suspect they believed to be part of a robbery. In the middle of the pursuit, they said the suspect was picked up by a second suspect in a stolen car before crashing on the freeway.

Officers worked to get people out of their cars before eventually re-opening the freeway.

The two suspects were taken to the hospital and they were listed in stable condition. No other drivers were hurt.

At this time, there's no word yet of any charges being filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagodoltoncar crashcar accidentspolice chaserollover crashcar accidentcar chaserobberycar theftillinois state policehigh speed chasecarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
ISP arrests several people after drag race, high-speed chase
Porter police chase through Chesterton ends in crash; officer hurt
Suspect fatally shot at end of police chase in Texas
Driver in stolen big rig leads CHP on hours-long chase in SoCal
TOP STORIES
Police locate person of interest in fatal Rosemont mall shooting
Thief caught stealing gas from 10 cars at Hazel Crest dealership
Taylor Hawkins death: 10 substances found in system, Colombia AG says
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
20K records for sale after collector died
Bodies of Marines killed in Norway during NATO exercise return to US
Show More
Summer Sampler event showcases best of what Navy Pier has to offer
Teen girl, 15, injured in Portage Park shooting: CPD
Blind high school student sinks free throw: VIDEO
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cold Sunday
How to watch, stream this year's best picture Oscar nominees
More TOP STORIES News