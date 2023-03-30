Five people are hurt after a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles.

5 hurt in high-speed chase involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Southwest Side, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people are hurt after a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday night.

This crash happened near 83rd and Columbus in the city's Ashburn neighborhood.

Three of the victims were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person had to be cut from the wreckage.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

