5 hurt in high-speed chase involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Southwest Side, CFD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 30, 2023 3:18AM
Five people are hurt after a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people are hurt after a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday night.

This crash happened near 83rd and Columbus in the city's Ashburn neighborhood.

Three of the victims were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person had to be cut from the wreckage.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

