Woman arrested for June Highland Park hit-and-run that killed Deerfield bicyclist, police say

A Mundelein woman has been arrested for a June Highland Park hit-and-run crash that killed Deerfield bicyclist Maureen Wener, police said.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest has been made in a June hit-and-run that left a Deerfield school board member dead.

Maureen Wener was riding her bike in Highland Park when she was hit and killed by a Jeep, police said.

Melanie Hass of Mundelein was behind the wheel and left the scene after the crash, according to police.

Hass has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Wener's impact was felt by many, as she served on several local boards. State Rep. Bob Morgan, who represents the 58th District, knew her well. He spoke to ABC7 in June and called her "a true public servant."

"Everybody who lives here either knows Maureen or knows of her through so many different things and so many different ways, Deerfield Public Schools District 109 and here at Deerfield Public Library," Morgan said.

Neighbors said she left behind her son and her husband, Paul. A memorial was created in front of their home in June, honoring the woman who gave so much to the people around her.