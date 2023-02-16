Highland Park, IL announces 2023 4th of July plans to honor parade shooting victims

The City of Highland Park will honor the seven people killed in last year's Fourth of July parade shooting on July 4, 2023.

The holiday will begin with a remembrance ceremony at city hall and a moment of silence at 10 a.m.

"The events planned for July 4, 2023, will focus on our community," said Mayor Nancy Rotering. "We know that the day will be filled with emotion as we mark the one-year remembrance of the Highland Park shooting. We have carefully planned events and activities that will allow our community the time and space to remember the seven individuals who were taken from us too soon, opportunities to gather and connect, and provide us with the chance to celebrate Independence Day together as we create new traditions and memories."

There will also be a community walk beginning at 11 a.m. following the parade route, ending with a picnic in Sunset Woods Park.

The city said the community walk will not be a parade and will not include floats or performers. It is intended to be an opportunity for active participation as one Highland Park and does not include viewing.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., the picnic at Sunset Woods Park will include live performances, food, and family-friendly games and activities.

People will be encouraged to register in advance to participate in the walk. Further details regarding the registration process will be available at cityhpil.com/july4 later this spring.