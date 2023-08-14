16-year-old boy killed in Highland Park shooting ID'd by coroner

A Highland Park shooting left a 16-year-old boy killed in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road, police said.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenage boy killed in a north suburban shooting on Sunday morning has been identified.

Highland Park police said the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road at about 11:30 a.m.

A 16-year-old Highwood boy was walking on the sidewalk when someone came up to him. The two had a brief conversation before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified him as Omar Diaz.

Police established a large perimeter around the scene to try to find the alleged shooter.

Witnesses described the shooter as a male, dressed in all black, and on a bicycle. Police initially said the suspect fled from the scene on a bicycle, but further investigation revealed he likely fled on foot.

A police K-9 tracked the offender's scent, but the scent was lost at a nearby roadway.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

Highland Park police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Police said anyone with information should call 911.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.