Toddler found alone after Highland Park parade shooting lost parents Irina and Kevin McCarthy

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 2-year-old boy who was found alone in the aftermath if of the Highland Park parade shooting lost both of his parents to the gunfire, officials revealed Tuesday.Kevin and Irina McCarthy had taken their young son into town for the annual Fourth of July parade Monday. Gunfire struck both parents, and a panicked stranger scooped up their little boy.A neighbor saw his photo on the neighborhood watch page and helped reunite the toddler with his grandparents."He didn't know. I don't know how they're going to tell him," said Adrienne Rosenblatt, victims' neighbor. "How do you tell any 18-month-old boy that mommy and daddy are in heaven now? There are no words."The McCarthys' family and the families, friends and neighbors of six other victims, and entire communities, are left emotionally gutted by the premeditated shooting.Jacqui Sundheim was part of the fabric of her synagogue."She just had a smile on her face all the time. She was probably the last one out of here every night. Just couldn't find a lovelier person," said her friend Howard Miller.Katie Goldstein's husband and daughters said the same of her: No one had met anyone nicer.Stephen Straus and Nicolas Toledo's relatives are suffering too. Not a single one of these families expected a parade would end in this agony. Now they are left planning funerals they had no intention or warning to plan for.