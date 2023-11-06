The trial of Robert Crimo Jr., father of the Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III, will get underway Monday.

Robert Crimo Jr., father of Highland Park shooting suspect, goes on trial for Monday

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The bench trial begins in Waukegan Monday morning for the father of the alleged Highland Park shooter.

Robert Crimo Jr. is charged with reckless conduct for allegedly helping his son get a Firearm Owners ID card.

RELATED: Highland Park shooting suspect will not testify at father's trial next week

The judge has ruled transcripts from the interrogation of his son Robert Crimo III can be read during his father trial.

Crimo III remains in jail, charged in last year's Fourth of July shooting, which left seven people dead and dozens more hurt.

SEE ALSO: Trial date to be set in December for Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III