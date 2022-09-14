Highland Park shooting first responders honored

7 killed, nearly 50 injured in attack connected to alleged Highland Park shooter

Those who responded to the Highland Park, IL parade shooting were honored earlier this week by US Rep. Brad Schneider.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- First responders and local leaders in Highland Park were honored earlier this week for their work in the Fourth of July parade shooting.

U.S. Congressman Brad Schneider recognized 11 people for their response during and after that tragedy on Monday.

They each received a U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol.

"There are many unsung heroes, people who serve our communities day in and day out, who rose up to the occasion and demonstrated courage and strength and compassion," Schneider said.

Seven people were killed and nearly 50 others hurt in the attack.