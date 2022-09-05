Highland Park music festival returns with a purpose 2 months after July 4 parade shooting

The free grand finale in the music series is also a charity show. Donations will benefit local Highland Park businesses impacted by the mass shooting.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- They returned to Highland Park Sunday to do what they love for a community in need of love.

"Being a part of something that's re-inventing itself and we're kind taking back Highland Park," said Anthony Marvle, Exit 122 lead vocals and lead guitar.

The Exit 122 band is back in the North Shore suburb for the first time since the Fourth of July parade attack.

The pop-punk group was one of over a dozen acts scheduled to perform that day before a gunman opened fire.

RELATED: Highland Park parade shooting victim reunites with Good Samaritan who helped her survive

"We heard the gunshots originally, so we kind of knew what was happening," said Jaydon Pokryfke, Exit 122 guitar and vocals.

However, Sunday, for a 16th year, the Bitter Jester Music Festival re-took center stage.

"I think everybody is very respectful of the fact that there are people in the audience who are parade survivors. One of our judges was dodging bullets on Central Avenue," said Nicolas Degrazia, Bitter Jester Music Festival organizer.

Organizers say all of the acts originally scheduled to perform came back for the concert hosted by Madame Zuzu's. There will be 13 different artists performing, eight of them are competing for prize money and bragging rights.

Alternative funk band, "Summer Drive," from nearby Oak Park are the defending champs.

"Just the fact that we got to do this is kind of a symbol of resilience as a community," said Alex Johnson, Summer Drive band guitarist. "How important the arts and music is important to all of us."

The return of this battle of the bands-style event comes on the two-month anniversary of the tragedy, but it returns with a different purpose.

RELATED: Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, possibly experiencing memory loss: family

The free grand finale in the music series is also a charity show. Donations will benefit local Highland Park businesses impacted by the mass shooting.

Something those who call the suburb home say is needed.

"I think every event that we have that brings people back into the downtown area -- that brings people together -- revives the community," said Highland Park resident Ali Tubero. "And gives us a sense of hope and life that we can move on and move forward and everybody will be okay."