Highland Park shooting witness recounts narrowly escaping gunfire, vows to change IL red flag laws

He is also making it his mission to improve the state's red flag laws in hopes of possibly preventing the next shooting.
"We had a lovely spot for the parade," David Sallack recalled.
RELATED: 'Enough': Grief and outrage converge at vigil for Highland Park shooting victims
Or so Sallak thought.
He and his wife and son were seated right along Central Avenue, which also ended up being right in the line of fire.
He said at first, he thought the sound was fireworks.
VIDEO: People flee as shots fired at Highland Park parade
"When I looked up, that's when I noticed somebody poking their head above the second-floor roof line for what was Ross' Cosmetics. I saw a black line appear and then quickly come down," Sallack said.
He later realized the black line was the AR-15 the gunman used to kill seven and wound dozens more.
ALSO SEE: Gun found in car with Crimo III described as 'Light/Compact/Effective'
"Then I heard the fireworks again, except I realized it was gunfire," he said.
Sallack grabbed his son and wife, and shoved them behind the nearby steel benches as the bursts of gunfire continued.
They were just feet away from the family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy shot and left paralyzed from the waist down.
"I'm horrified at how on the other side of the bench is poor Cooper. That could have been my son. But it's his family and their son. It's just horrible," Sallack said.
Timeline: Highland Park shooting
Sallak is now making it his mission to change laws in Illinois, including banning assault rifles.
"Reduce the amount of guns that are out there and pass some improvements to our laws," Sallack said. "We have red flag laws in the state of Illinois. They were insufficient to the task."
RELATED: Illinois red flag gun laws: How the Highland Park parade shooter slipped through the cracks
Sallak said he hates the fact that Highland Park is now part of the Columbine, Sandy Hook and Uvalde family and said he hopes the legacy of this tragedy is one that leads to real change.