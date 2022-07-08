highland park parade shooting

Highland Park shooting witness recounts narrowly escaping gunfire, vows to change IL red flag laws

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois red flag gun laws: How the Highland Park parade shooter fell through the cracks

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Highland Park resident who saw the gunman firing on the parade crowd and narrowly escaped being shot himself is sharing his story.

He is also making it his mission to improve the state's red flag laws in hopes of possibly preventing the next shooting.

"We had a lovely spot for the parade," David Sallack recalled.

RELATED: 'Enough': Grief and outrage converge at vigil for Highland Park shooting victims

Or so Sallak thought.

He and his wife and son were seated right along Central Avenue, which also ended up being right in the line of fire.

He said at first, he thought the sound was fireworks.

VIDEO: People flee as shots fired at Highland Park parade


EMBED More News Videos

Video from a Highland Park parade shooting witness shows people fleeing as shots are fired.



"When I looked up, that's when I noticed somebody poking their head above the second-floor roof line for what was Ross' Cosmetics. I saw a black line appear and then quickly come down," Sallack said.

He later realized the black line was the AR-15 the gunman used to kill seven and wound dozens more.

ALSO SEE: Gun found in car with Crimo III described as 'Light/Compact/Effective'

"Then I heard the fireworks again, except I realized it was gunfire," he said.
Sallack grabbed his son and wife, and shoved them behind the nearby steel benches as the bursts of gunfire continued.

They were just feet away from the family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy shot and left paralyzed from the waist down.

"I'm horrified at how on the other side of the bench is poor Cooper. That could have been my son. But it's his family and their son. It's just horrible," Sallack said.

Timeline: Highland Park shooting


EMBED More News Videos

A timeline breaks down key moments of the deadly Highland Park parade shooting



Sallak is now making it his mission to change laws in Illinois, including banning assault rifles.

"Reduce the amount of guns that are out there and pass some improvements to our laws," Sallack said. "We have red flag laws in the state of Illinois. They were insufficient to the task."

RELATED: Illinois red flag gun laws: How the Highland Park parade shooter slipped through the cracks

Sallak said he hates the fact that Highland Park is now part of the Columbine, Sandy Hook and Uvalde family and said he hopes the legacy of this tragedy is one that leads to real change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highland parkhighland park parade shootinggun safetyjuly fourthgun violencemass shooting4th of july eventgun lawsguns
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGHLAND PARK PARADE SHOOTING
Highland Park shooting orphan doesn't know parents are dead: ABC News
Highland Park mayor recalls being Cub Scout leader to alleged shooter
Boy paralyzed in parade shooting now conscious, asking to see twin
Services for 3 Highland Park shooting victims to be held Friday
TOP STORIES
Boy paralyzed in parade shooting now conscious, asking to see twin
Will parents face legal trouble in July 4 attack? EXPLAINED
Mom speaks out after 12-year-old daughter went missing after flight
Highland Park shooting orphan doesn't know parents are dead: ABC News
Festivals in Chicago this summer: See list of events in city, suburbs
Highland Park mayor recalls being Cub Scout leader to alleged shooter
Gun found in car with Crimo III described as 'Light/Compact/Effective'
Show More
Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
Illinois gas prices: Locations announced for free weekend giveaway
WNBA players union 'stands with' Griner after guilty plea
COVID Update: IL reports 5,403 new cases, 15 deaths
More TOP STORIES News