Easy way to exercise at home with HIIT workout from Barry's fitness

It's Fitness Friday! Do you still have fitness fever after making the New Year's resolution to go to the gym? Here are easy at-home exercises from Barry's.

CHICAGO (WLS) --

Barry's Global CEO Joey Gonzalez joined ABC7 Chicago to discuss some simple fitness tips from Barry's boutique fitness' playbook.

Gonzalez offered easy HIIT exercises that can be done at home without a treadmill or weights.

HIIT, which stands for high intensity interval exercise, combines cardiovascular exercise with strength training.

It focuses on taking your heart rate to peaks and valleys instead of going at a steady state which, according to Gonzalez, helps you burn fat and build muscle tissue.

Some of the HIIT exercises that you can do at home or work are squats with a jump, 10 pushups going into mountain-climbers, and triceps dips with alternating toe-taps.

There are three Barry's locations in Chicago, in River North, Lincoln Park and Wicker Park.

