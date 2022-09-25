Hotel employees picket, call for better workloads outside Hilton Chicago/Magnificent Mile Suites

Hilton Chicago/Magnificent Mile Suites Hotel employees picketed for better workloads in Streeterville.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Housekeepers have been protesting for better workloads at a North Side hotel.

Dozens of room attendants and their supporters picketed outside the Hilton Chicago/Magnificent Mile Suites Hotel in Chicago's downtown Streeterville neighborhood.

They said new management at the hotel has increased their workload and reduced their sick days and holidays.

ABC7 reached out to the hotel for a response, but have not yet heard back.

Workers at Hilton Suites voted in May to join Unite Here Local One, which represents about 16,000 hospitality workers in the Chicago area.