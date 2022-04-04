theft

Thieves use sledgehammer to break into Hinsdale Marcus store, steal $30K in handbags

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Thieves use sledgehammer to break into Hinsdale store, steal $30K in handbags

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A pair of thieves used a sledgehammer to break into a Hinsdale store and steal more than $30,000 worth of handbags overnight, officials said.

Video taken by owner Marcus Lemonis and tweeted early Monday morning of his Marcus store in the western suburb shows shattered glass everywhere. The sledgehammer the two men used to break his front window lays on the sidewalk.

Whoever broke in was apparently in a hurry to get to whatever merchandise they could, and quickly.

RELATED: Hinsdale businesses band together against retail theft; store manager stops robbery attempt

"To have something like this happen is devastating for all the businesses in the community," said Eva Field of the Hinsdale Chamber of Commerce.

The store's manager said two men got into the store at about 4:30 a.m. They left in a black SUV with the license plates obscured. Police are reviewing the store's security footage, but it was dark and it's unclear how much help it will be.

Marcus has three stores in the area, including one in Deerfield and another in downtown Chicago. They have all be frequent targets for thieves. Lemonis tweeted Monday morning, saying, "Three robberies in Hinsdale, five robberies and looting in the Chicago store and three in Deerfield."

But he also insists he will be not be deterred. Another tweet reads, "I'm not closing any of the three Chicagoland stores. Even though collectively they've been robbed or looted almost 10 times in the past 24 months."

The latest robbery also shook other merchants in downtown Hisndale, and now the chamber of commerce is organizing a meeting with merchants and police later this week.

Police said they got a call about a suspicious vehicle downtown and tried to pull the driver over, but the car took off at a high rate speed toward the expressway. They now believe the burglary suspects were in that vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, with police following up on several leads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hinsdalecrimetheftburglaryretail
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Video shows thieves stealing truck restored for teen with cancer
Thieves hit at least 7 businesses within 3 days, Chicago police say
Thief caught stealing gas from 10 cars at Hazel Crest dealership
Mother, daughter heartbroken after dog stolen outside PA home | Video
TOP STORIES
Chicago to reimburse residents, businesses for security cameras: mayor
South Side senior living residents say people sleep in hallways
Woman killed in Oak Forest was having mental health crisis: family
Denzel Washington speaks publicly about Will Smith Oscar slap
Acapulco crime: 3 killed in Mexican beachside restaurant shooting
Man dead after freight train hits truck in Wilmington: officials
Video shows thieves stealing truck restored for teen with cancer
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, chilly
Police release video of basketball court shooting, 60 shots fired
IL health officials report 756 new cases, 0 deaths
Police arrest man in connection with deadly Sacramento mass shooting
Woman killed, officer injured in Oak Forest police-involved shooting
More TOP STORIES News