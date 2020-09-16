Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Little Village, with focus on 2020 census

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and community leaders gathered to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Little Village Wednesday.Pritzker is expected to highlight the importance of being counted in the 2020 Census during the event at 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue.The census count in Chicago is lagging behind the rest of Illinois, particularly in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the city.The undercount, just weeks before the deadline, has neighborhood groups and census officials working to boost participation.Illinois' response rate is 70%, which is slightly higher than the national average. But the city's rate is roughly 59% with some neighborhoods hovering around 30%, according to The Chicago Tribune.Those neighborhoods include the largely Black West Englewood neighborhood and Little Village, which has a large Hispanic population.