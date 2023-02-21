Chicago crime: SUV wanted in SW Side hit-and-run that left man critically injured, police say

The Chicago Police Department released a photo of an SUV wanted in a hit and run near West 47th Street and South Lavergne Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a new clue to help track down a hit-and-run driver.

A 63-year-old was struck on Monday morning at West 47th Street and South Lavergne Avenue on the city's Southwest Side.

Investigators now shared a surveillance photo of the silver Buick SUV they're looking for.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

