A man is dead after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View Friday night, Chicago police said.

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive late Friday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Diversey and Belmont avenues.

Chicago police said the 45-year old man was standing in a closed lane next to a construction street sweeper when the driver of a black sedan struck him and kept going.

The man was not employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation or the City of Chicago, according to police.

The victim died at the scene, investigators said.

SEE ALSO: 1 injured in serious crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Loop, Chicago fire officials say

The crash comes amid ongoing resurfacing work along DuSable Lake Shore drive this weekend.

As of 8 p.m. Friday night, the northbound drive was reduced to one lane between LaSalle Drive and Irving Park Road.

No one is in custody, and the major accidents unit of the Chicago Police Department is investigating.