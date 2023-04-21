WATCH LIVE

1 injured in serious crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive; northbound lanes shut down in Loop: CFD

By WLS logo
Friday, April 21, 2023 11:56PM
Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed in Loop after serious crash
A serious crash left northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed near Jackson Drive in the Chicago Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A serious crash caused closures on Friday afternoon.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive is shut down right before Jackson Drive because of the collision.

One person, identified only as male, was transported to Northwestern Hospital, the Chicago Fire Department said. His condition was not known.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene. Emergency crews are there, investigating what happened.

ABC7 is working to find out what might have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

