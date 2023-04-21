A serious crash left northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed near Jackson Drive in the Chicago Loop.

1 injured in serious crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive; northbound lanes shut down in Loop: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A serious crash caused closures on Friday afternoon.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive is shut down right before Jackson Drive because of the collision.

One person, identified only as male, was transported to Northwestern Hospital, the Chicago Fire Department said. His condition was not known.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene. Emergency crews are there, investigating what happened.

