Pedestrian critically injured in Lakeview hit-and-run, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on the North Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said a 40-year-old man was crossing the street, in a crosswalk, near North Ashland Avenue and West Diversey Parkway in Lakeview just after 1 a.m. That's when a white SUV, which was traveling southbound, struck him.

The SUV's driver did not stop, police said. The victim, who suffered trauma to his body, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating and no one and is custody.

