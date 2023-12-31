Chicago police release photo of car wanted in River North hit-and-run that injured 2 people

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a photo of a car wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people earlier this week.

Police said it's a black 2017 Nissan Altima with Illinois license plate CY35267.

The crash happened early Thursday morning near Clark and Huron in River North.

A 59-year-old woman and 60-year-old man were hit while in the crosswalk. Both victims were both transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

