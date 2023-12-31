WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police release photo of car wanted in River North hit-and-run that injured 2 people

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, December 31, 2023 4:47AM
Car wanted in downtown hit-and-run that injured 2: CPD
Chicago police released a photo of a car wanted in a River North hit-and-run that injured two people near Clark and Huron.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a photo of a car wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people earlier this week.

Police said it's a black 2017 Nissan Altima with Illinois license plate CY35267.

The crash happened early Thursday morning near Clark and Huron in River North.

A 59-year-old woman and 60-year-old man were hit while in the crosswalk. Both victims were both transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW