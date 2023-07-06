Hit-and-run West Chicago: Naperville man charged in crash that killed bicyclist, court records show

West Chicago police are investigating 2 hit-and-run crashes that took place just days and miles apart. A Naperville man has been charged in 1.

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville man has been charged in connection the more recent of two deadly hit-and-run crashes that took place just miles and days apart in west suburban West Chicago.

John C. Gray, 26, is charged with one felony count of failure to report an accident causing death, DuPage County court records show.

Gray is accused of fatally striking a bicyclist just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Joliet Street near Wilson Street and driving away.

The victim in the crash had not yet been identified Thursday morning.

"We heard this loud noise, and we didn't think anything of it," neighbor Lily Garcia said.

She said the victim was a familiar sight in the area, riding his bike on busy Joliet Street.

Neighbors said cyclists frequently ride on the road, and it can be dangerous. There is very little room on the shoulder and drivers frequently go faster than the posted speed limit.

"As a cyclist, I have concerns about the safety, or lack thereof, being able to use this road and other roads to get to a path or return from a path," neighbor Larry Granseberry said.

West Chicago police were back on the scene Wednesday morning after another hit-and-run crash over the weekend left a teen pedestrian dead.

That crash took place about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 900-block of Hawthorne Lane, police said.

The DuPage County Coroner's Office identified the person killed as 16-year-old Julio Salinas-Pino of Aurora.

He suffered multiple traumatic injuries after a vehicle hit him, the coroner's office said.

Police said they executed a search warrant Wednesday as part of their investigation, and are speaking with someone who may be a person of interest in the case.

Police were seen searching through the garage of a home on the street where the deadly crash took place Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how the crash took place.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 630-293-2222.

Gray was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning, ABC7 Chicago news partner the Daily Herald reported.