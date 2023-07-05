Teen pedestrian killed in West Chicago hit-and-run crash; police execute search warrant

West Chicago police were back on the scene Wednesday morning after a hit-and-run crash over the weekend left a pedestrian dead on Hawthorne Lane.

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- West Chicago police were back on the scene Wednesday morning after a hit-and-run crash over the weekend left a teen pedestrian dead.

The crash took place about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 900-block of Hawthorne Lane, police said.

The DuPage County Coroner's Office identified the person killed as 16-year-old Julio Salinas-Pino of Aurora.

He suffered multiple traumatic injuries after a vehicle hit him, the coroner's office said.

Police said they executed a search warrant Wednesday as part of their investigation, but did not release any details on a possible suspect.

It was not immediately clear how the crash took place.

Police asked the public to avoid the area Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 630-293-2222.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Chicago police said they were on the scene of another deadly hit-and-run, and Joliet Street was closed between Route 59 and Route 38.

The roadway was closed for several hours, but police did not immediately provide any additional information on the incident.

