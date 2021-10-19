black-owned business

Black-owned spa teaching men about self-care in Alsip

By
Black-owned suburban spa teaching men about self-care

ALSIP, Ill. (WLS) -- After Lamont Campbell had a bad experience at a nail salon 4 years ago, he told his wife they should open a spa catering to men.

"I knew it was something that was needed for men," he said.

Earlier this year they opened Hiz Men Spa at 115th and Pulaski in Alsip.

"This is the first one I have been to that caters to men and it's the first one that I have been to that's African American owned," said Sean Crowley while getting a manicure.

Campbell said many of his clients have never had a manicure or pedicure before. They're nudged into the chair by their girlfriend or wife.

"A lot of times they don't want to come because it's not really quote unquote what a man is actually supposed to do," he said.

Dr. Obari Cartman, a community psychologist, said it's important for men taking time to recharge. It helps shift their mindset, he said.

"What it means to be mentally healthy is to see myself worthy of being cared for, of being pampered, of being vested in, taking time to myself," Cartman said.

He said black men in particular face unique stressors with few outlets for relief.

"We accept survival but we don't believe that we deserve deep care," Cartman said.

That's the atmosphere Campbell and his wife have created with their spa.

"It's mental therapy for the guys. We have clients that come in and just need a break from the world. They want to get something off their chest," Campbell said.

Bennie Sims comes to the spa for a manicure and to relax.

"It's always nice to have a place where you can go and be secluded from the rest of the world," he said.
