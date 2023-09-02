Indiana drug bust: Guns, cash, over 130 lbs. of drugs found in Hobart home raid

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- The Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's Department found guns, cash and more than 130 lbs. of drugs in Hobart home Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said they executed a raid on the home in the 500 block of South Lawrence Street at about 7 a.m.

They found a little less than $50,000 in cash, three pistols, three rifles, and more than 130 lbs. of drugs including marijuana, pre-roll marijuana cigars and cigarettes, THC edibles, concentrated THC wax, THC vape cartridges, and mushrooms.

Alexander Taylor, 20, was taken into custody and is being held at the Lake County Indiana Jail. The sheriff's office said charges against him are pending.