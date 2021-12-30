shots fired

Southlake Mall on lockdown in Merrillville after several reports of shots fired: Hobart police

Hobart police, fire officials asked public to avoid area
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Southlake Mall lockdown

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- Northwest Indiana emergency officials are asking people to stay clear of a Merrillville mall after several reports of shots fired inside the building Thursday.

Hobart fire officials asked the public to stay clear of the Southlake Mall-U.S. 30 corridor just before 11:45 a.m., as there was police activity in the area.

Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo said the department had received several reports of shots fired from inside the mall.

The building was locked down as of about noon, and police were on the scene investigating.

Hobart police later said there is no active shooter and there are no reported gunshot victims.

Officers are clearing the mall out of an abundance of caution.

