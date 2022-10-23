WATCH LIVE

Walmart shooting: 1 in custody after person shot in parking lot, Hodgkins police say

Sunday, October 23, 2022 1:52AM
Police are investigating after a person was shot in a Hodgkins Walmart parking lot Saturday evening.

Police said the person was shot around 5:30 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot in the 9000-block of W. Joliet Rd.

The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital in stable condition.

One person was taken into custody without incident, according to Hodgkins police.

Officials said they believe it was an isolated incident and there is no continuing threat to the community.

The investigation is on-going, police said.

