Boost your holiday spirits with booze

It's the holidays so why not lift your spirits with some spirits? Alexis Brown, founder of Causing a Stir, taught Ryan how to make the perfect holiday cocktail: a Hot Toddy.

Hot Toddy

1.5-2 oz. Cognac or your choice of spirit
Lemon slice
Honey
Hot water

Earl Grey tea bag
Lemon peel garnish

**Variations of Spirit and Tea: GIN-Chamomile, Cognac-Earl Grey, Chai-Bourbon, Ginger-Scotch, Papaya-Rum

