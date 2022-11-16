WATCH LIVE

Holiday gift guide supports Illinois businesses

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 2:55AM
The Illinois Office of Tourism's 2022 holiday gift guide supports the state's businesses.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As you do your holiday shopping, you can support businesses right here in Illinois.

The Illinois Office of Tourism has released its annual Illinois Made Gift Guide. Illinois made is a program featuring products from makers all across the state.

The gift guide shares the products, where the business is, and how you can buy if you can't make a trip across the state.

You can find the guide here.

