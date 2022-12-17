Holiday Safety Tips 2022: Prevent toy-related emergencies, Christmas tree fires, cooking disasters

Holiday-related injuries and deaths can often be prevented. Here are some tips to staying safe this Christmas.

Many injuries and deaths associated with celebrating the holidays can be prevented.

Consumers can avoid danger while purchasing toys for children, cooking that holiday feast or decorating homes.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has the following tips:

Check when purchasing toys

In 2021 there were more than 152,000 toy-related, emergency department-treated injuries to children under 15, including two deaths. Follow age guidance and other safety information on toy packaging and choose toys that match each child's age range and abilities.

Be careful while cooking

Cooking fires remain the number one cause of residential fires. Never leave cooking food unattended on the stove or in the oven. Only fry a turkey outside and far away from your home.

Beware of dangerous decorating

Putting up holiday lights and decorations around the home and fireplace are common. However, dry Christmas trees, burning candles, and busted holiday lights can lead to dangerous and even deadly fires. Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, and look for the f"ire resistant" label on your artificial tree.