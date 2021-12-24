Windy City Weekend

Val and Ryan jingle all the way into the holiday, pillow talk and more

Windy City Weekend's Val and Ryan jingle all the way into the holiday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan talk about all things holidays! Do you know what part of your house guest judge you on the most? Plus, the host talks about how much Santa's North Pole estate really is, and a new poll says that moms are the best gift-givers!

Pillow Talk


Val and Ryan talk about if it's okay to keep tabs on a current partner's ex. Is that normal or should it cause concern?



Chelios Tequila

Hall of Fame Hawk, Chris Chellios, faces off with Ryan in an epic air hockey battle. Find out who wins the big match!



What happens when you mix Hockey with Tequila? Well Ryan finds out when he travels over to Lucky Strike Downtown Chicago to sit down with Chicago native and Hockey Hall of Famer, Chris Chelios. There they talk all things Hockey, and all things tequila with Chelios' new Tequila brand, "El Bandito".

Then, Ryan challenges the three-time Stanley cup winner to a friendly game of hockey - air hockey. After a few rounds, Chelios reminds Ryan why he's a hockey legend - but not before Ryan gets in a few 'lucky strikes' of his own!

Spend or Save?



Here are the new movies worth spending your money on.


The Matrix: Resurrections - SAVE
After almost 20 years, The Matrix is back! This is Neo's new adventure in The Matrix: Resurrections.

Licorice Pizza - SPEND

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza is a 1970s coming of age story about two teenagers who fall in love in California's San Fernando Valley.

The King's Man- SAVE
In King's Man, a man must race against time to stop history's worst tyrants and criminals from plotting a war that could destroy humanity.

Tender Bar- SPEND
Ben Affleck is back! This time in a coming of age story about a boy seeking to replace his father and bonds with his unconventional uncle and the patrons at his bar.
