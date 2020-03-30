Munster couple stuck aboard Holland America cruise ship where 4 passengers died

Holland America is working to get healthy passengers of a cruise ship after four people died on board.
The ship left Argentina on March 7 and hasn't been allowed to dock to let off passengers, including the grandparents of a Chicago sports star.
Jim and Colleen Wing, grandparents of Chicago Bulls player Luke Kornet, are now in limbo waiting to get back home as Jim battles flu-like symptoms.
The northwest Indiana couple's daughter and Kornet's mother told ABC7 that the trip was supposed to be a celebration.
Jim and Colleen Wing are one of more than 100 trapped aboard Holland America's Zaandam Sunday night.
"They said they may never get off," said Tracy Kornet.
The couple's daughter, who's also an evening news anchor in Nashville, said her father and stepmother originally went on the cruise as part of a birthday celebration.
"They were going on to celebrate his birthday and my stepmom, who is going to be 70," Tracy Kornet said.
The Munster couple left earlier this month before any COVID-19 travel restrictions were put in place.
A day into their journey, Holland America had to terminate and find a place to dock the trip, leaving them stranded five days.
Last week, Tracy Kornet said her father started to feel ill.
"I heard him and then he started saying, this is different Tracy, and that's when it planted in my heart like, oh gosh this isn't so good," she said.
And he wasn't the only one.
Holland America since reported more than 130 people were suffering from flu-like symptoms, with two testing positive for COVID-19. The company also recently reported that four passengers died.
The hundreds who were healthy were allowed to board a sister ship nearby, but Jim and his wife are still on board the Zaandam.
Tracy Kornet said she's only beginning to process the emotions.
"I really do love him so much and I do not want to give up on him," she said.
Kornet said her father's fevers kept him from eating and his coughs restricted his breathing. But she was hopeful Sunday.
Kornet was finally able to reach him after days.
"I said, 'Dad please, when you're pushing through this and there are really hard times,' I said, 'I am not ready to say goodbye to you yet and so I don't want you when you're really struggling Dad, I'm not ready to say goodbye so please just remember that,'" Kornet explained.
Jim said he's feeling a little better knowing the ship will be able to pass through the Panama Canal, according to Kornet.
The next hurdle is where they will dock next.
Kornet and her siblings hope lawmakers make moves to bring the ship and her parents home.
