Aurora casino makes pitch for new location near I-88, outlet mall

Hollywood Casino is making its pitch to move its location from downtown Aurora closer to Interstate 88.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Hollywood Casino is expected to present a formal proposal Thursday to move its Aurora location closer to the interstate.

The casino would go from downtown to a location near the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall along I-88, according to the proposal.

The plan is being presented to the Aurora City Council's finance committee during its 3 p.m. meeting Thursday.

The proposal includes a casino with around 900 slot machines, 50 live table games, the Barstool Sportsbook and a 200-room hotel and event center.

Hollywood Casino is asking for up to $50 million in funds from the city, which is all subject to final approval by the Aurora City Council.