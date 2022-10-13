Aurora casino makes pitch for new location near I-88, outlet mall

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Hollywood Casino is expected to present a formal proposal Thursday to move its Aurora location closer to the interstate.
The casino would go from downtown to a location near the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall along I-88, according to the proposal.
The plan is being presented to the Aurora City Council's finance committee during its 3 p.m. meeting Thursday.
The proposal includes a casino with around 900 slot machines, 50 live table games, the Barstool Sportsbook and a 200-room hotel and event center.
Hollywood Casino is asking for up to $50 million in funds from the city, which is all subject to final approval by the Aurora City Council.