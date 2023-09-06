Hiking tour celebrates iconic Hollywood Sign's 100th anniversary

Hiking tour celebrates the 100th anniversary of the iconic Hollywood Sign, and the fascinating history of Griffith Park, and the Bronson Caves.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The iconic Hollywood Sign, built in 1923 to advertise a real estate development, is turning 100 this year. Junket's Hollywood Sign Hike & Adventure Tour takes you on a 6-mile trek to the base of Los Angeles' most recognizable landmark, as you learn fascinating facts and local legends.

"I think it's so cool that we have this 100 year old history here," said Junket Tour Guide Cassie Carpenter. "I love coming up here and seeing everyone's reactions when they finally get to see the sign."

"I've been in LA for over 30 years, always seen the Hollywood Sign, and never actually took the hike to be this close," said Highland Park resident Jerry Ramirez. "It's a nice hike, not too hard, not too easy. And it's nice to see the sign up close."

