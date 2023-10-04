New homeowner sexually assaulted by stranger who invaded Englewood house

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who had just moved into a new house in Englewood was sexually assaulted by a stranger who invaded her home Wednesday.

NOTE: The following details may be disturbing for some readers.

The young mother and wife said she was enjoying the morning on the front porch of her family's house when it happened. As she stood outside, the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said a man who'd been lurking down the block approached and asked to use her bathroom.

"He distracted me by telling me to look at the dogs," she said. "The second I turned around, he grabbed me, put me in a choke hold and dragged me in my house."

Inside her family's brand new home, the young mother said the unmasked stranger raped, robbed and repeatedly threatened her.

"I didn't want to look at him directly, so I didn't see what he had, but he kept telling me he was going to shoot me," she said.

"Only thing that I was thinking about is I just want to see another day," the victim said. "I just want to see another day."

She's still not sure how she survived. She said before the man ran off, he stole her cell phone and used a cash app to empty her bank account.

"He locked me in the bathroom," she said. "He told me if I came out of the bathroom, he would shoot me."

Finally, the woman broke free to safety and to the comfort of kind neighbors.

SEE ALSO | Man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl inside Glendale Heights home denied bond

Her husband, Mitchell, got a panicked call at work.

"It's terrible... terrible," he said. "I'm glad she's just here alive. Just glad she's alive."

He and his wife just bought the house, their first home, three days ago.

"I'd rather deal with gun violence than deal with someone breaking into my house, raping my wife in the middle of the day! It's unacceptable," Mitchell said.

The couple filed a police report, and they're helping detectives try to track down surveillance video of the suspect from nearby cameras.

"I can never live here and feel safe," the victim said.