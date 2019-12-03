holiday lights

'Ditto': Neighbor's witty response to extravagant Christmas display next door

By Larissa Waterson
A resident in Morphett Vale, near Adelaide, South Australia, had a hilarious response to an extravagant Christmas light display on the property next door.

When the occupants of a house on Emmerson Drive pulled out all the stops to light up their home in festive colors, their neighbor made it clear they weren't interested in making it a competition.

This video shows the eye-popping light decor on one of the houses, before slowly panning across to reveal a message of defeat from the neighboring home that reads simple: "Ditto."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenholiday lightsholidaygreat christmas light fight
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Snow and Christmas lights make for festive view at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
Hundreds decorate South Side homes for the holidays
'The Great Christmas Light Fight' promises millions of lights
Illumination: Tree Lights returns to Morton Arboretum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions, Lightfoot says
North suburban man gets 14 years in prison for 6th DUI offense
Man dressed as CPD officer robs Streeterville currency exchange: police
Chicago shore battered by high waves, lakefront path closed
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, not as cold Tuesday
Man posed as doctor and raped student, prosecutors say
7th Annual ABC 7 Holiday 'Toys For Tots' Toy Drive
Show More
2 men struck on Inner Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
Kenosha sheriff: Marijuana will still be illegal in Wisconsin in 2020
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Illinois gets ready for influx of REAL ID applicants
2nd alleged sex assault victim linked to River North bar speaks out
More TOP STORIES News