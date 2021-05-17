gardening

Spring planting safe from frost as Chicago pushes past final freeze date

EMBED <>More Videos

Frost-free planting tips from gardening experts

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago has pushed past its final freeze date in May, so if you haven't done you're spring planting yet you're now safe to do so.

Jennifer Brennan, a horticulturalist with Chalet Nursery and Garden center in Wilmette, spoke with ABC7 Eyewitness News Monday morning. She offered planting tips, advice on what flowers to plant now instead of later in the summer, how and when to water with so little rain recently, and whether it's time to load up those pots and planters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenwilmettecook countygardeningspring
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GARDENING
Avoid landscaping scam as weather warms up
Tiptoe through half a million tulips at this Long Island farm
Millions of tulips bloom at Holland Ridge Farms
Illinois climate change extends growing season for farmers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer killed in Arlington Heights crash after SUV flies off roadway
48 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
IL reports 946 COVID cases, 6 deaths
Disney-White House panel on AAPI representation in media | LIVE
1 killed, 1 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
Gov. Pritzker announces IL rent relief program expansion
Bus driver says students were heroes when armed man hijacked bus
Show More
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
Officials move focus to river in search for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
SushiTo-Go: Master Chef Kaze-son develops TOGO-makase during pandemic
Investigation underway for missing mother, daughter from Valparaiso: Porter County police
Vandalism at Skokie synagogue being investigated as hate crime
More TOP STORIES News