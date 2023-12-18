Man, 19, shot during attempted carjacking in Homewood, police say

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man was seriously injured after he was shot during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. outside near a shopping complex located off of Halsted Street near Maple Avenue, Homewood police said.

Police had blocked off the area as part of their investigation.

Multiple evidence markers could be seen throughout the parking lot of a TJ Maxx.

When officers arrived they found the injured victim, who was taken to a hospital.

Police said whoever was involved drove away from the scene. It was not immediately known how many suspect may have been involved in the crime.

Police have not yet provided a suspect vehicle description.

Homewood police said they are working with Illinois State Police in their investigation

No further information was available.