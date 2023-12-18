Witness speaks out after attempted carjacking, Homewood shooting: 'concerned about my safety'

A 19-year-old man was shot during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in Homewood, Illinois near Halsted Street and Maple Avenue, police said.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman who witnessed a violent carjacking attempt in a busy suburban shopping area is speaking out.

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured after he was shot during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near a shopping complex located off of Halsted Street near Maple Avenue, Homewood police said.

A woman inside a T.J. Maxx in the shopping complex spoke about what she saw and heard, but did not want to be identified.

She said she heard multiple gunshots steps away from where she was standing.

"It was approximately like five gunshots, 'cause it was like 'pow, pow, pow, pow,' you know, like four to five. So it was like, instantly, you know, freeze, and some of the customers was like 'oh my God!' I was saying to myself, 'Wait a minute; that's gunfire,'" she said.

Police had blocked off the area as part of their investigation, while holiday season shoppers inside had no idea what was happening or what to do.

Multiple evidence markers could be seen throughout the parking lot.

"Yes, I was concerned about my safety, and not only my safety, just the safety of the other individuals, you know, kinda like in the store, because again there was no lockdown procedure. To me, it should have been more of a lockdown procedure, you know, lock down the store," the witness said.

Police said whoever was involved drove away from the scene. It was not immediately known how many suspects may have been involved in the crime.

Police have not yet provided a suspect vehicle description.

Homewood police said they are working with Illinois State Police in their investigation.