Lisle police officer rescues boy, 14, from house fire

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenage boy was rescued from a fire Tuesday at a home in west suburban Lisle.According to police, around 11:30 p.m. a fire broke out at a multi-unit home in the 2700-block of Wayfairing Avenue and the teen was trapped inside.Before firefighters arrived Lisle Police Officer Bill Wise was close by and the first on scene. Hearing the cries of a boy inside, he jumped into action."The next thing I know, he had the little boy in his arms walking over the ambulance," said witness Jennifer BurkeWhen Officer Wise arrived he kicked in the front door, but was overcome by flames and smoke. Rushing to the rear of the apartment, he was able to remove an AC unit that blocked a window well. Then he pulled the teenager out of a tiny basement window."I saw exactly what's happening and I mean that was a very courageous man," said witness Evelina Kaunietyte. "He went in without any protection and he didn't give a second thought."Officer Wise took in heavy amounts of smoke but was giving the thumbs up from the hospital. The teenager was also treated for smoke inhalation. Both have been released and are OK."This is a prime example of why we have the police," said Lisle Police Chief Ron Wilke. "He was the first responder on the scene. Had he not been there, there may have been a neat different outcome on this and that would have been tragic and terrible so this is why we have the police to do heroic events like this every day."The teenager was the only person inside the unit, according to authorities. The unit owner said the boy lives there with his mother.The fire department said three other units are uninhabitable, but no one else was hurt and a life was saved by an officer who ran in without hesitation."Most people don't but that's why we're the police and that's why Bill Wise is a hero," Chief Wilke said.Fire officials said there is no evidence of foul play. Meanwhile, the cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.