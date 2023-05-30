5-year-old in car injured by broken glass that shattered in road rage shooting: Houston police

A mother and her 5-year-old son were at a CVS in Rice Military when police say someone in another vehicle started randomly shooting into their car.

HOUSTON -- A mother and her children were nearby a CVS in Houston when police say someone in another car chased them and shot at them at least five times in what police are calling a road rage shooting on Sunday evening.

After hearing the gunshots, a witness who wanted to stay anonymous for her safety ran out to help the mother and her kids. According to the neighbor, she said the woman said she honked her horn at another driver before she noticed he was following her.

"When I asked, 'What happened?' She said she honked at someone, I believe on the corner of TC Jester and Washington at the CVS there," the neighbor said. "They followed her after she honked, and they went down this street and started shooting. You can imagine honking at someone, and they're road raging at you. How frightening that was because you put your son's life in jeopardy just because you were tapping the horn. It was frightening."

Surveillance footage shows the mother driving in a gray Volkswagen after 8:30 p.m. before making a left turn. The suspect's car, described by police as a red Honda, is seen speeding and chasing after her. The driver is going so fast that they are seen losing control of the car before a barrage of bullets is heard.

Luckily, the mother and her kids were not hit by the bullets. However, the 5-year-old son, in the backseat, was hurt by broken glass from the backseat window, which was shot out.

Paramedics treated him, and he is expected to be OK.

No one has been arrested, but they are asking neighbors in the area to check their surveillance footage.

The community group president for Rice Military, the Houston neighborhood where the incident took place, said he had been in that area about 20 minutes before the shooting.

"Something like this is very unsettling to me. Obviously, no neighborhood is immune to something like this, a random event, a random occurrence like this happening, but it just concerns me as the guy who is the watchdog, the guy trying to be in touch with the community," Mark Fairchild said.

Lt. J.P. Horelica with the Houston Police Department calls this a stranger-on-stranger incident.