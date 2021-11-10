lottery

Woman charged with stealing nearly $1 million NY state lotto prize from cousin

EMBED <>More Videos

These stores are known to sell winning tickets

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston woman has been charged for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million in lotto prize money from her cousin.

The victim bought a New York State Lottery $5 Hold 'Em Poker "scratch-off" ticket at a 7-Eleven on Oct. 28, 2020. When he scratched the ticket, it revealed a $1 million jackpot prize.

The video above is from a previous story.

With hopes to remain anonymous, the victim asked his cousin, Iris Amador Argueta, to claim the winnings and promised to give her $50,000 in exchange.

At the time, Argueta drove from her home in Virginia to New York to collect the winning ticket and mailed it to the NYS Gaming Commission on Nov. 13, 2020, authorities said.

ALSO READ | Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
EMBED More News Videos

Bank of America tells customers Zelle is a separate company -- even though B of A and other banks own Zelle and add it to their menu of services.



Weeks later, Argueta went to her cousin's house with forged papers indicating the prize amount was only $20,000 and only gave him $13,436 in cash.

According to authorities, the victim later learned Argueta had actually claimed the $1 million prize and she had received a payout of $537,440 after taxes.

Following an investigation, Argueta surrendered to police and was charged with grand larceny in the second degree and two counts of criminal of a forged instrument in the second degree.

So far, $317,825.46 in stolen funds have been recovered from Argueta's bank account.

If found guilty, Argueta could face up to 15 years in prison.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorktheftmoneynew york lotterylottery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $441M
No Christmas Day Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $416 million
Man accidentally buys 2 identical lotto tickets and wins 2 jackpots
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News