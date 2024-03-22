Chicago reports 2 more measles cases, bringing total to 17

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health reported two more measles cases in the city on Friday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Chicago to 17.

Most of the cases are among migrants living in a shelter in Pilsen.

Eleven of the cases are in children younger than 5 years old.

The health department said it has now vaccinated about 4,000 people at new arrival shelters and at the landing zone in-take center.

